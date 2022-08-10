Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar’s rift reports go viral

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda along with his ‘Liger’ co-actor Ananya Panday graced Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode 4. While the entire episode was filled with endless fun and laughter, there was a point in the show where Karan teased Vijay by calling him ‘cheese’ and this has reportedly upset Vijay a great deal.

For the unversed, in episode 2 of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had named Vijay Deverakonda ‘cheese’.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Vijay is upset with Karan Johar for creating a hullabaloo around ‘cheese’. In fact, in a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Vijay looked upset as they teased him with his new nickname.

However, these are all rumors, as a source close to Vijay Deverakonda has told Bollywood Life, “The actor is extremely in love with all the attention he is getting and is only thankful to Karan Johar for everything. He is his mentor to him and the star is full of gratitude for him as he helped him reach the Hindi audience through Liger.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is on a promotional spree for his Bollywood debut ‘Liger’ which is touted to release on August 25. He is leaving no stone unturned to make his debut a success.