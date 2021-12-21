Vijay Deverakonda owns THESE 5 expensive things in Hyderabad

Mumbai: One of the biggest names doing the rounds right now is that of Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda’s. Touted to be nation’s heartthrob, the actor burst into stardom following a humongous success of Arjun Reddy where he played a lovelorn doctor with anger management issues. His self-destructive role of an alcoholic surgeon in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial was loved by many. The actor won millions of hearts with his performances in films in the career spanning over 10 years.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut with 2011 Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila. He had a brief role in Sekhar Kammula’s 2012 film Life Is Beautiful and gained recognition for his role as an energetic youth Rishi in Yevade Subramanyam.

Along with his popularity in the film industry, Vijay is also known for living king size life. In this write-up, let’s have a look at five most expensive things owned by the ‘Taxiwala’ actor in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda owns these insanely expensive things

1. Plush home in Jubilee Hills

One of the most prized possesion in Vijay’s career is his palatial and plush bungalow which is nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee & Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The actor, along with his family, moved into their dream home in Hyderabad a couple of years ago. According to reports, Vijay has bought the bungalow for whopping Rs. 15 crore.

2. Mercedes Benz GLC

The Geeta Govindam actor owns a swanky Mercedes Benz GLC class. He has often being found driving this luxurious pair of wheels to shoots and even around Hyderabad. The classic Merc prices upwards from the figure of 60 lakhs and is a premium SUV in the Devarakonda garage.

3. Volvo XC 90

Probably one of the costliest vehicles in his garage is the Volvo XC 90. Pricing at about a figure of Rs 85 Lakh and upwards, This safe SUV has made its way into the selection of Vijay Devarakonda cars.

4. The Rowdy Club – Own the Streets

Vijay Deverakonda launched his own fashion brand, Rowdy Club in 2018. Interestingly, he became the first Tollywood actor to introduce their own apparel line.

5. Range Rover

Range Rover, a new age SUV is another one of the most sought out vehicles in the film industry. Costing at around 65 lakhs as per reports, this mega addition to his uber cool collection is surely an embodiment of class.

In terms of work, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, co-starring actress Ananya Panday. This Pan-India film will arrive in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.