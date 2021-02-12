Vijay Deverakonda prefers shooting in Mumbai over Hyderabad, here’s why

Mumbai: One of the most bankable actors of south industry, Vijay Deverakonda is currently prepping for his upcoming Bollywood debut release ‘Liger’. In a recent interview, Vijay opened up how he felt while shooting Mumbai.

The actor, who hails from Hyderabad, has been shuffling between Mumbai and the city of pearls to finish the shoot of the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

Speaking to News 18, Vijay Deverakonda said that working in Mumbai was calmer and smoother than in Hyderabad, where he is constantly subjected to a lot of attention which distracts him from his work.

“I really enjoyed working in Mumbai. Everything was super smooth. The crew was very efficient. And, in some way, you were away from a lot of noise as well. Because in Hyderabad, there’s so much adulation and attention that it’s kind of distracting. Whereas, Mumbai was a cocoon,” Vijay told news portal.

He further added,” I was just working and heading back to the hotel. There were no obligations or people coming in to meet me at the hotel or office. I think I’m going to use Mumbai to work and then run back to Hyderabad whenever I’m done to stay home.”

Liger, to be co-produced by Karan Johar, will see Vijay in the role of a mixed martial artist. Featuring Ananya Pandey in the female lead, the film is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 9, 2021. Liger’s release in Hindi will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut while it will mark Ananya Panday’s debut stint at Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in key roles and is co-produced by Charmme Kaur.