Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan’s meetings spark ‘new project’ rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted with Tollywood sensational star Vijay Deverakonda earlier this week. She joined the get together in Mumbai which was also attended by filmmakers Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Charmee shared a couple of pictures on her social media. In one of the pictures the stars were seen posing for a selfie which was clicked by Vijay. In another, the group stood together while they asked someone to take their photo. Charmee shared the picture with the caption, “When ART brings ARTISTS together, this is what it looks like.”

Sara Ali Khan parties with Vijay Deverakonda

The pictures of Sara Ali Khan partying with Vijay Deverakonda and others are going viral on social media. Many fans started speculating if there’s any surprise project starring both the actors waiting for them.

Not just this, in February, Sara revealed she had a fan moment when she met Vijay. The actor posed with the Arjun Reddy star and shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. Ever since, fans have been hoping that the two stars come together for a movie. Many even expressed their wish to see Sara making her south debut.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The actor starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie. She will soon appear in Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Tollywood movie World Famous Lover. His upcoming movie is ‘Liger’ which also marks his Bollywood debut. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead.