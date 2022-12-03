Vijay Deverakonda surprises fans at THIS cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you are a fan of Tollywood and live in Hyderabad, you must have always wished to bump into one of them in real life. And, if this is the case, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on their favourite food spots in the city. Hyderabad houses some of the best cafes and restaurants that cater to the foodies and celebs, with their healthy eats, lip-smacking authentic flavours, and more.

Recently, a few Hyderabadi fans were taken by surprise when they saw T-town’s handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda at the ‘House Party’ cafe in the city. It’s a newly opened cafe in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad. It is also among the most trending party places in the city. Check out the reels shared by foodies below.

Well, you can also spot some celebrities at the eateries that are owned by them. There are several Tollywood stars who own lavish restaurants and cafes in Hyderabad like HyLife and B-Dubs by Allu Arjun, N Grill, and N Asian by Nagarjuna, among others. You can enjoy some amazing food while possibly running into stars.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana and Kushi in his pipeline. He was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger co-starring Ananya Panday.