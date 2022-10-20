Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie details are here!

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut movie ‘Liger’, starring Ananya Panday in the female lead, was a ‘disastrous’ as it failed to impress the audience. And now, as per fresh updates it seems like Vijay is all set to bounce back on screen strongly with not one but two movies.

According to several media reports, Vijay Deverakonda is set to collaborate with Dil Raju for a new Telugu project which is going to be a light-hearted, entertaining movie. Gautam Tinnanuri, who is known for his helming Tollywood hit ‘Jersey’, will be directing Vijay’s movie. It is tentatively scheduled to hit the theatres in 2023. More details about the film are yet to be announced.

Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda also has an upcoming love story ‘Kushi’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the female lead. Speculations are rife that the shooting of Kushi has been currently put on halt as Samantha is not well. The filming will resume as soon as the actress returns from US where she is reportedly undergoing a treatment.