Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer misses on 200 by 2 runs

Indore, Feb 28 : Madhya Pradesh’s Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 Indian Premier League auction, missed out on his maiden 50-over double hundred by just two runs on Sunday. Iyer smashed 198 off 146 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab before being run out, thus missing out on become the second player to score a double hundred this season after Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw.

Iyer made the most of the favourable batting conditions at the Holkar Stadium, hitting 20 fours and seven sixes, helping MP post an imposing total of 402/3. In response, Punjab were all out for 297 with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring 104. Mihir Herwani took four wickets for 62 runs.

Meanwhile, veteran fast bowler Sree Santh took four wickets as Kerala beat Bihar by nine wickets. Bihar were all out for 148 in 40.2 overs after which Kerala opener Robin Uthappa smashed an unbeaten 87 off 32 balls to get his team to 149/1 in just 8.5 overs. Uthappa hit as many 10 sixes and four fours.

Elite A (In Surat)

Gujarat 277/7 in 50 overs (Dhruv Raval 102, Het Patel 82; Atit Sheth 3/53) beat Baroda 237/9 in 50 overs (Smit Patel 73; Piyush Chawla 3/52) by 40 runs

Tripura 230 all out in 48.4 overs (Samrat Singha 102, Milind Kumar 55; Ashutosh Singh 3/22) lost to Chattisgarh 233/5 in 47.1 overs (Amandeep Khare 101 not out, Rishabh Tiwari 30; Parvez Sultan 2/40) by five wickets with 71 balls remaining

Hyderabad 345/6 in 50 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 150, Tilak Varma 128) beat Goa 343/5 in 50 overs (Eknath Kerkar 169 not out, Snehal Kauthankar 116; Ravi Teja 3/69) by two runs

Elite B (In Indore)

Vidarbha 150 all out in 41 overs (Akshay Wadkar 31; Baba Aparajith 3/10, J Kousik 3/22) lost to Tamil Nadu 152/5 in 11.2 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 48, M Mohammed 37 not out, Saurabh Dubey 2/42)

Madhya Pradesh 402/3 in 50 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 198, Aditya Shrivastava 88 not out) beat Punjab 297 all out in 42.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 104; Mihir Harwani 4/62, 2/24) by 105 runs

Jharkhand 139 all out in 46.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 38; Harishankar Reddy 4/30, Shoaib Md Khan 2/30) beat Andhra 140/3 in 9.5 overs (Ricky Bhui 57 not out, Ashwin Hebbar 44) by seven wickets with 241 balls remaining

Elite C (In Bengaluru)

Railways 284/9 in 50 overs (Prathan Singh 129, Arindam Ghosh 36; Shreyas Gopal 3/41) lost to Karnataka 285/0 by (Devdutt Padikkal 145 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 130) 10 wickets with 57 balls remaining

Bihar 148 all out in 40.2 overs (Babul Kumar 64; Sreesanth 4/30) lost to Kerala 149/1 in 8.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 87 not out, Vishnu Vinod 37, Sanju Samson 24 not out) by 9 wickets with 247 balls.

Odisha 148 all out in 40.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 49 not out, Rakesh Pattnaik 46; Shivam Sharma 6/22) lost to Uttar Pradesh 150/4 in 21.4 overs (Upendra Yadav 32, Sameer Choudhary 29 not out) by six wickets with 170 balls remaining

