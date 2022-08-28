Vijay Sethupathi’s fees for SRK’s ‘Jawan’ will leave you stunned

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most loved and sought-after actors all over the country. Being a part of several iconic Indian films like Master, 96, and Vikram Vedha, he has gained massive stardom, and rightly so.

After his applaudable performance in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi’s demand has increased exponentially and in recent times, he has been approached by several Tollywood and Bollywood filmmakers, alike.

We had earlier reported that Vijay Sethupathi is going to star in Atlee’s film Jawan where he will be locking horns as a villain with the film’s male lead Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, in this write-up, we are going to reveal how much Vijay has charged to come aboard this pan-India film.

Vijay Sethupathi’s fees for Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi is a bankable actor and his charges per film are proof of that. Reportedly, he charged Rs. 15 crores for his stint in Vikram.

However, owing to Vikram’s incredible success, he has reportedly hiked his fees to Rs. 21 crores for Jawan.

According to a report in Pink Villa, a source close to the actor revealed, “This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film till date and the hike in fees has come post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan.”

The source also revealed that despite it being a norm, Shah Rukh Khan did not bargain with Vijay Sethupathi and got him on board without any discussion on the remuneration.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan will also star Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film will also see a cameo appearance from Deepika Padukone.