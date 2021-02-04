Vijayakanth’s son hints at third front in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 3 : Hinting at a possible realignment of political forces in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMDK leader Vijayakanth’s son Vijay Prabhakaran said on Wednesday that his father is bold enough to form a third front.

“If people want a change and support a third front, we will definitely win,” he said.

Talking to reporters at Trichy, Prabhakaran was non-committal on the party continuing its alliance with the ruling AIADMK. He also did not rule out an alliance with the DMK, saying the party may join hands with anyone concerned about people’s welfare.

“Time will decide on the alliance,” he said to a query if the DMDK would continue the alliance with the AIADMK despite confusion in the ruling party following release of former party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala from prison.

He pointed out Sasikala is yet to return to Chennai and she will be taking care of her health and look into other issues. “We support Sasikala madam because as a woman, she fought against all odds. However, she has to prove herself as a leader,” he said.

Prabhakaran’s comments came a couple of days after his mother and DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth stated that the party would remain in the AIADMK alliance. She, however, voiced her concern over the delay in seat-sharing talks.

She had also remarked that as a woman, she had sympathy for Sasikala. “Like you all, I am also waiting to see if there will be any change in the AIADMK,” Premalatha said but added that AIADMK leadership has clarified that Sasikala will not join the party.

The DMDK had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the AIADMK. However, it lost all the seats it contested.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.