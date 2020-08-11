Vijayan seeks aid from Modi as Kerala reels under Covid, floods

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that he had a fruitful discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein he has raised the request for adequate financial assistance.

“First it was Covid… and it continues and then came the recent floods, in which a lot of damage has been suffered. Due to all these, the financial position of the state is badly stressed,” he said.

“He has asked us to submit everything in detail and it would be looked into,” he added.

Vijayan also said that the state recorded 1,184 new Covid cases on Monday.

“Of the new Covid cases, 956 were local infectees and included 114 whose source of infection is not known,” he said.

At present, the state has 12,737 active cases, while there were 1,49,295 people under observation, including 11,876 in hospitals. The state has 531 hotspot areas.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.