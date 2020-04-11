Vijayan wishes Kiralites on Easter’s eve

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday addressed the people on the eve of Easter.

“The message of Easter, (which falls tomorrow) is one of hope and expectations. And this is most apt when we pass through Covid times. I wish all you a happy Easter,” said Vijayan after chairing the daily review meeting on coronavirus.

He also advised against celebration on Easter and Vishu, which marks the beginning of the new year.

Source: IANS

