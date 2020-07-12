Vijayashanti lashes out at CM KCR

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanti lashes out at Chief Minister KCR. He mocked that the present prevailing conditions in the state was a classic reflection of the feudal rule of Chief Minister KCR.

Taking to her official twitter handle, she raised the issue of the problems faced by the nurses of the state and criticised that the state government was not in a position to answer the questions raised by them. She also said that there was concern among the TSRTC employees about the payment of their salaries for the month of June . She said that the RTC employees were clueless on how to eke out their livelihood in the absence of the payment of their salaries.

She said that there was absolutely no clarity about the presence of the CM in the state capital due to his frequent visits between his farm house and his camp office Pragathi Bhavan. She asked the CM if it was the same Bangaru Telangana that he promised to the people of the State.