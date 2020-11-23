Vijayashanti likely to join BJP on Tuesday in presence of Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Actress-turned politician and former MP, Vijayashanti is likely to join BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to TOI report, she will travel to Delhi on Monday.

It is expected that her re-entry into the BJP will help the Saffron party in the upcoming GHMC elections.

Vijayashanti met Kishan Reddy

Last month, after Vijayashanti met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy and condemned the arrest of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, people started speculating that she may join the BJP.

However, TPCC Working President J. Kusum Kumar had rejected it and said that she will stay in the party.

Political career of Vijayashanti

Vijayashanti had started her political career in 1998 as a BJP leader. Later, she floated a party named “Talli Telangana”.

In January 2019, she merged the party into TRS. She was also elected to Lok Sabha. Later, she was suspended from TRS.

She joined Congress party in 2014.