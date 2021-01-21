Vijayawada railway station launches luggage UV sanitization, wrapping

By IANS|   Updated: 21st January 2021 5:50 am IST
Vijayawada, Jan 20 : The South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division has opened a luggage sanitisation kiosk to treat bags and suitcase with ultra violet rays and also wrap them to ward off Coronavirus on Wednesday.

“UV sanitisation and baggage wrapping service kiosk has been made operational at Vijayawada railway station to help protect railway passengers from infection of Covid,” said a railway zone official.

Located at the east booking office near the main entrance, the UV sanitiser facilitates provide 360 degree sanitization of luggage at Rs 10 for up to 25 kg and Rs 20 beyond that.

Likewise, wrapping service costs Rs 50 for up to 25 kg of luggage and Rs 70 beyond 25 kg.

“As part of the inaugural offer, luggage wrapping charges also include sanitization cost of the luggage. Both these services are optional and passengers can voluntarily get their luggage sanitized by paying the nominal fees,” she said.

According to P. Bhaskar Reddy, senior divisional commercial manager, these services will earn Vijayawada division Rs 4.8 lakh per year.

Reddy said Covid care items are also permitted to be sold in the kiosk.

Divisional railway manager P. Srinivas said the service was launched under new innovative non-fare revenue ideas scheme (NINFRI) to deliver the best possible service to passengers.

