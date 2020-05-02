Vijaysen Reddy sworn in as HC Judge

Hyderabad: The senior Advocate of the State High Court B. Vijaysen Reddy was sworn in as the Telangana high court judge on Saturday morning. The chief justice of the state Justice RS Chauhan has administered the oath of office to him. Reddy is the son of the former Chief Justice of Kerala and Tamilnadu High Courts B. Subashan Reddy.

The swearing in ceremony was live telecast through a web link hosted on the website of the high court. The social distancing on accountof the outbreak of COVID-19. The union ministry of law and justice issued a notification on Friday stating that the President of India had appointment Reddy as the Telangana high court judge.

Justice A. Rajasekher Reddy, Judge of High Court, Advocate General, Chairman, Bar Council, Bar president, Public prosecutor, Registrars, Law officers and officers of the High Court and his family members are attend the swearing in ceremony.

