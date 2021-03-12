Vijender to face Russia’s Artysh Lopsan in comeback bout

By IANS|   Published: 12th March 2021 4:23 pm IST

New Delhi, March 12 : Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh will face Russian Artysh Lopsan in his first bout in over a year on March 19. The super-middleweight bout will take place on the rooftop of a casino ship docked in the Mandovi river in Goa.

The 35-year-old 2008 Olympic bronze medallist has fought 12 bouts in his professional career and holds a 12-0 record. Vijender’s last bout was in November 2019 in which he beat Ghana’s Charles Adamu in Dubai. He is the reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion.

The bout against Lopsan will be Vijender’s fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

