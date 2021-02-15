Vikarabad couple sells their baby boy for 80K; case booked

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a couple from Tandur, Vikarabad district had sold their newborn for Rs.80,000. Although the incident took place a few months back but came to light recently following which the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The couple, identified as M Ramulu and Bheemamma, gave birth to their second child a few months ago. With mounting financial crisis and debts maintaining their first child who is four-years-old, they sold the newborn a few days after delivery at Rs. 80,000 to an unknown person.

Tandur Sub-Inspector K Giri said a case was booked against the child’s parents based on the complaint received from a police child helpline. The police said the motive behind selling the child was not clear.

The police’s priority is to trace the child and the mediators at the earliest.