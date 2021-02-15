Vikarabad couple sells their baby boy for 80K; case booked

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 15th February 2021 2:56 pm IST
Total fertility rate
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a couple from Tandur, Vikarabad district had sold their newborn for Rs.80,000. Although the incident took place a few months back but came to light recently following which the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The couple, identified as M Ramulu and Bheemamma, gave birth to their second child a few months ago. With mounting financial crisis and debts maintaining their first child who is four-years-old, they sold the newborn a few days after delivery at Rs. 80,000 to an unknown person.

Tandur Sub-Inspector K Giri said a case was booked against the child’s parents based on the complaint received from a police child helpline. The police said the motive behind selling the child was not clear.

The police’s priority is to trace the child and the mediators at the earliest.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 15th February 2021 2:56 pm IST
Back to top button