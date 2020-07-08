Vikas Dubey’s close aide killed, another held in an encounter

Hamirpur: The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning.

Amar Dubey, a right-hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead eight police personnel on Friday last, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday.

He was a named accused in the massacre.

Another accomplice of the gangster Shyamu Bajpai has also been arrested after an encounter by the Chaubeypur police on Wednesday morning. He has been injured in the encounter.

Shyamu Bajpai also carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Shyamu is the second member of the Vikas Dubey gang to be arrested, the first being Daya Shankar Agnihotri.

Three others who have been arrested for helping the gangster include his maid Rekha, a relative Kshama Dubey and Suresh Varma-both of whom were cheering the gangster during the shootout.

Meanwhile, according to STF sources, the police team had received a tip-off about Amar Dubey’s presence in Hamirpur district and when they tried to close in on him, the criminal opened fire on them. He was killed in retaliatory firing around 6.30 a.m,

Amar was reportedly heading towards the house of one of his relatives in Maudaha area.

“We asked him to surrender but he opened fire at us and was killed when we returned the fire,” said a STF official.

Earlier, he had been hiding in Faridabad but moved out after police pressure increased there.

Amar Dubey was a trusted accomplice of Vikas Dubey and the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him after the Kanpur massacre.

Incidentally, reports claim that Vikas Dubey was also seen at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night but fled before the police could close in on him.

