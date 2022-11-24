Vikram Gokhale is alive, confirms family

Pune: Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale’s health condition is still critical and is on a life support system.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor and said, “Not true.”

Vikram Gokhale’s daughter on the other hand told ANI, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him.”

In the early hours of Thursday news of the veteran actor passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to twitter to express condolences.

Meanwhile, there are no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released any official statement of his health condition yet.

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Parwana’. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including ‘Agneepath,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,’ with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film ‘Anumati’. With the Marathi film ‘Aaghaat’, he also made his directorial debut.

Other notable work of the actor includes ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Aiyaari’, ‘Bang Bang!’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

He was last seen in ‘Nikamma’ alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.