Vikram Mastal aka Hanuman offers prayers for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 5th August 2020 4:15 pm IST

Mumbai: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is scheduled for today, i.e. 5th August 2020. The entire nation is praying on this occasion by lighting lamps. Actor Vikram Mastal who is known for the role of Lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s Ramayan which currently airs on Dangal channel, too, has offered prayers and lit diya’s at his village Salkanpur, Madhya Pradesh for Ayodhya Ram Mandir. There are very few people who played the role of Lord Hanuman with ease, and Vikram is one of them.

Talking about the excitement and eagerness to witness the Bhoomi Pujan, Vikram shares, “I have been fascinated with Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman since childhood. It was my dream come true when I got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Hanuman. To mark this glorious day, I offered prayers and recited the Hanuman Chalisa 108 times and lit 108 diya’s as it is considered auspicious and worshipped Lord Ram. 5th August is the day, we all have been waiting for.”

Anand Sagar’s Ramayan is entertaining million viewers once again.

