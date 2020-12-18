Vikrant Bhuria elected MP Youth Congress president

Bhopal, Dec 18 : The results of the elections in the Youth Congress in Madhya Pradesh have been announced in which Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria has been elected the party’s state unit president. Voting was held virtually and the results were declared on Friday.

A total of nine candidates were in the fray for the post of the Youth Congress president in MP. According to the official announcement of the results, Vikrant Bhuria got the highest number of votes – 40,850 – while the second position was bagged by Sanjay Singh Yadav who was elected to the post of senior Congress Vice-President. Ajit Borasi, Pratima Mudgal and Vipin Wankhede were elected Youth Congress Vice-Presidents and Vivek Tripathi and six other candidates who were in the fray for the post of party president have been made party secretaries.

The state Youth Congress has got a new president after five years. In the 2013 party elections, MLA Kunal Chaudhary was elected the party’s state unit president. The Youth Congress state President’s tenure in 2013 was fixed at two years but was increased to three years. Kunal’s tenure came to an end in 2016, after which elections have been held in 2020.

Voting was held on December 10, 11 and 12. In this election, 1,10,821 out of 3,50,000 members participated in online voting. Nine candidates were in the fray for the post of the Youth Congress state President.

Vikrant, the newly-elected state president of the Youth Congress, is the son of former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria. Hence there is talk in the political circles that Vikrant had the full support of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh. It was for this reason that MLA Vipin Wankhede, a strong contender for the post of Youth Congress President, withdrew his name a day before the voting took place.

Congratulating Vikrant on his victory, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “I congratulated Dr. Vikrant Bhuria on being elected as the President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress in the recent Youth Congress elections. Many congratulations to other party officials as well. I hope that by becoming the voice of the youth, you will fight for public interest as per the party’s policy.”

