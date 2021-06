Vikrant Massey calls Yami Gautam ‘Radhe Maa’, Kangana reacts ‘lao meri chappal’

Mumbai: It seems actor Vikrant Massey’s comment on Yami Gautam’s wedding picture has irked Kangana Ranaut a lot.

On Sunday, Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director, posted a few pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. In one of the images, Yami can be seen donning a red traditional saree as she flaunts her kaleeres.

The picture has garnered several likes and comments from Yami’s fans. Even actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the particular photograph. However, they added a pinch of humour to their comments.

Vikrant compared Yami Gautam’s look to self-styled god-woman Radhe Maa. “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa,” Vikrant wrote.

“Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye the (Getting Jai Mata Di feels. Have you visited Jwala ji),” Ayushmann commented.

Vikrant’s comment did not go down well with Kangana. She slammed him and called him a ‘cockroach’.

“kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper),” Kangana responded. She further wrote: “Himachali bride is the most gorgeous. Looks divine like a devi.”