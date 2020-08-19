Vikrant Massey in trailer of Chetan Bhagat’s new book ‘One Arranged Murder’

Mumbai, Aug 19 : Book promotions are indeed getting innovative. Author Chetan Bhagat has released a trailer of his new book, One Arranged Murder. The trailer stars actor Vikrant Massey.

In the trailer, Vikrant gives a glimpse of the storyline that revolves around two best friends who used to run a detective agency and how one of them got married to a successful businesswoman and later got mysteriously killed. In the trailer, Vikrant gives a hint of the plot.

Several of Bhagat’s bestsellers have been adapted into Bollywood films, such as “3 Idiots” (from the book “Five Point Someone”), “Kai Po Che!” (“The Three Mistakes Of My Life”), “Hello” (“One Night @ The Call Center”), “2 States” and “Half Girlfriend” (both films adapted from books of the same name).

“One Arranged Murder” will be launched on September 28. Bhagat’s last novel was “The Girl In Room 105”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.