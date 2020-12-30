Vikrant Massey’s hacked Instagram account restored

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Actor Vikrant Massey informed on Wednesday that his hacked Instagram account has been restored, thanking Mumbai police and his managers for support and cooperation.

“Thank you team @instagram for your promptness and support. The account has been restored,” Vikrant posted.

On Monday, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had informed that both her Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked, and her computer engineer husband Shirish Kunder has successfully restored the latter.

Earlier this month, singer Ankit Tiwari’s Facebook account and Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram accounts were also hacked. Urmila later informed that her account was restored with the help of Mumbai Police within 24 hours.

