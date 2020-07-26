VIl Media company files petition to cover secretariat demolishment

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 26th July 2020 1:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in Telangana High Court by VIL Media, a private company, seeking a direction to permit the media to report and telecast the ongoing demolition of the secretariat at Saidabad here, as the media persons are barred from covering the secretariat building.

Mr Sampath the Counsel for the petitioner said that they have filed a petition as there are unreasonable restrictions imposed on the media as of now from covering the demolitions None of the media both electronic and print have been allowed anywhere near to cover the demolitions even though it is a public area.

Wondering why there were restrictions when the Secretariat demolition should be in public domain he alleged that the Government since the beginning has imposed these restrictions curtailing the basic rights of the people to know what is happening. The State Government by issuing an Executive order has violated the guaranteed rights under Article 19(1) (a) of the Indian Constitution.

This clearly shows the Government has curtailed the freedom of media which is unheard of situation in the past. Hence the petitioner has approached the High court he added.

