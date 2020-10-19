Villagers to benefit from govt schemes sitting at home: Rajasthan MP

Jaipur, Oct 20 : Under the Digital India campaign, the ‘DigiGaon’ scheme is expanding its services in all Gram Panchayats of the Rajsamand district and soon, the public will start getting its benefits, said MP Diya Kumari.

She said that with the introduction of the Common Service Centres (CSC), villagers will be able to get benefits of government schemes at home soon and in a transparent manner. This is an unprecedented initiative of the Union Government towards a digital revolution in rural areas. For this, there will be no need to leave the village and come to the city, which will save both money and time of the common man.

Banking facilities, passport photo, lamination, life certificate, insurance facilities, PM Kisan Yojana, rail, bus and plane ticket bookings as well as passport services and computer education centre will now be available from the village Common Service Centre to be opened under Digi Gram Yojana.

Similarly, Kisan Seva Kendra, Ration Card, Jan Aadhaar Card, Residential Certificate, Caste Certificate, PAN Card, electricity payment, mobile recharge, Geo-map, photocopy, online medical consultation along with information on new initiatives launched by the Prime Minister will also be available from the village.

Notably, Rajsamand, the constituency of MP Diya Kumari, is the only district where the scheme is being implemented first apart from the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Varanasi and Patna respectively.

All 216 Panchayat Headquarters of Rajsamand district have been included under the Digi Gram Yojana. Work is on the verge of starting at most Panchayat Headquarters. MP Diya Kumari is personally giving directions regarding this scheme by remaining in constant contact with CSC representatives through VC.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.