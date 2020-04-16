Vinay Dubey dons ‘Apna Time Aayega’ T-shirt before interrogation

Mumbai: Vinay Dubey donned ‘Apna Time Aayega’ T-shirt before the interrogation by Bandra Police.

It may be mentioned that he is the person who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest amid lockdown.

Police have arrested him on Wednesday after booking a case under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act.

Accused of inciting migrants

He has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

On Tuesday, hours after PM Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3rd May, over 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside the station in Bandra and started demanding transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns.

In migrants’ protest case, police have questioned 12 other persons too.

Who is Vinay Dubey?

As per his Facebook profile, he has a good number of fans. He had even contested the 2019 election as independent candidates, Free Press Journal reported.

On 13th April, he had written a post on Facebook warning Central and State Governments of the consequences if trains are not resumed to let migrants go home.

It is also reported that earlier, Dubey had shared the stage with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

