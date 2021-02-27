Vinesh Phogat enters 53kg final of Ukraine wrestling event

New Delhi, Feb 28 : Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reached the women’s 53kg category final of the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial competition in Kiev, Ukraine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted late on Saturday night.

Vinesh will play world No.7 and 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus on Sunday.

Vinesh won gold at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2018 Asian Games.

