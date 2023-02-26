Vintage for Life – G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 26th February 2023 4:32 pm IST
Vintage for Life - G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive
New Delhi: Participants take part in the 'Vintage for Life - The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive', in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants take part in the ‘Vintage for Life – The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena flags off the ‘Vintage for Life – The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Participants take part in the ‘Vintage for Life – The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena at the ‘Vintage for Life – The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

