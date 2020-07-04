Violations behind sharp increase of corona cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Large scale violation of guidelines has resulted in spike in coronavirus cases in Telangana especially in Greater Hyderabad. According to the Health Department and medical experts, people in Hyderabad are least bothered to cover their faces with masks and follow social distancing due to lack of awareness among them.

The virus is fast spreading in the City and with the easing of restrictions, people showed carelessness in following the protocol, resulting in community transmission of the virus. At least 800 to 900 positive cases are being recorded in Greater Hyderabad daily. Experts have expressed suspicion over the official data. Government is announcing the positive cases on the basis of tests being done in government hospitals but according to unofficial sources, more than 2000 positive fresh positive cases are found daily in the state.

Lack of beds in the government hospitals and extortion of huge amount by the private hospitals have forced people to prefer home isolation in case of COVID infection. As the Covid-19 patients are being kept at home, the virus is spreading to other family members.

Most of the mask violations are reported in Hyderabad itself. People are gathering in the form of crowds at picnic spots and markets. 14,931 people have been booked for not wearing the mask in Hyderabad. Department of police has decided to take further action against violators. E-challans will be issued to them on the basis of photos and videos captured by CCTVs.

TOI quoted a senior Telangana police officer as saying, “Using technology, we are booking cases wherever it is possible. But we need voluntary cooperation from the public. While a significant number of people are following proper precautions there are many who are quite irresponsible.’’

Source: Siasat news