Violence in Bengaluru over ‘derogatory’ social media post

Bengaluru: Violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a “derogatory message’ posted by a politician’s relative on social media.

A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy’s house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson.

Chaos in KG Halli Police Station limits #Bengaluru. Members of a community allegedly pelt stones, burn vehicles and attack police over a derogatory post by a close relative of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. pic.twitter.com/u3M6Thx17g — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) August 11, 2020

The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar.

Murthy, the legislator from Pulikeshi Nagar, posted a video on social media asking the mob to stop the agitation.

“Please don’t resort to violence over the mischievous work of some miscreants,” appealed Murthy.

A large mob was also seen opposite KG Halli police station in the city.

Another mob barged into the DJ Halli police station and torched some vehicles and vandalised furniture, proceeding to attack a few policemen.

Hundreds of rioters raised slogans at the top of their voice and continuously banged the gate of DJ Halli police station.

Photographs showing the vandalism outside the DJ Halli police station went viral.

Violence in #Bengaluru over a derogatory post by close relative of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Vehicles burnt, stones pelted, situation still tense in Pulakeshinagar. pic.twitter.com/soMK3pF4TG — Prathibha (@prathibhatweets) August 11, 2020

The mob chanted religious slogans even as some members from the same community tried to calm down the mob.

‘Mat karo’, said one of the persons who tried to calm down the mob as many mask-wearing protesters came out into the streets.

Meanwhile, to control and disperse the mob, policemen in riot gear were deployed and baton-charged protesters who resorted to arson and also overturned the police vehicle.

Chamarajpet MLA B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan also requested the rioters to stay calm and maintain peace in the area.

“The incident that is happening in Kaval Bysandra is unfortunate. I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this,” said Khan.

Congress MLA Amanda Srinavas murthy attacked for a post done by his brother in law in facebook.

Thousands of Muslims are standing infront of MLA house burning vehicles, throwing stones..

Abb bolo secularism.. pic.twitter.com/HjMVBqRfnu — Nootan R ✷ (@nootannayak) August 11, 2020

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited the riot-hit areas where a heavy police presence has been deployed, an official said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunate incidents have occurred in localities like DJ Halli and KG Halli. Police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control,” said a police official adding strict action will be taken against guilty.

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned of strict action against those who take law into their hands.

More than an hour ago, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind leader Mufti PM Muzzamil also sent out a video message from outside the DJ Halli police station, flashing a paper in his hand.

As the violence went out of hand in the eastern part of #Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth stood in solidarity to protect a Hindu temple from being harmed or damaged during the violence. Situation is now under control… + pic.twitter.com/XQKvCBItpy — Naaved Bawa (Akhlad Khan) (@BawaNaaved) August 11, 2020

He said an FIR was lodged against the person who made the derogatory post and assured the protesters that he will be arrested.

Muzzamil appealed the rioters to keep their emotions in control.

Meanwhile, police mistook a couple of journalists as rioters and hit them with a pole.

“Your police hit my head with a pole even though we kept yelling we are reporters,” complained a television journalist to the police commissioner.

Another journalist who went to cover the riot was hit in the back.

“We had to run from your police to save ourselves when there was a no mob present,” said the injured journalist whose head was seen bleeding.

The journalist said that he and others came to see what is actually happening at the ground zero but were attacked by the police without any provocation even though there was no mob around.

FIR against Haryana Kisan Congress leader in Gurugram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell filed an FIR with cyber cell against Haryana Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Tejbir Mayana for posting an article on “Facebook” pertaining to differences between newly appointed BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Mayana was called for probe after the FIR was filed by Haryana BJP IT cell incharge Arun Yadav.

When Contacted, Mayana said that he has deleted the post and also appologised to concerned person individually as well as on Facebook.

“The complaint was filed after Mayana posted that Om Prakash Dhankhar wants to give ticket to a Jat candidate for Baroda constituency by-election while CM Khattar wants wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to fight from there,” said Mukesh Kumar, the SHO of cyber cell police station Gurugram.

Mayana posted the content after attending a high level meeting regarding Baroda by-election held in Rohtak on August 8.

Source: IANS