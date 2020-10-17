VIP chief booked for violation of model code of conduct, Covid norms

Patna, Oct 18 : VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has been booked under Disaster Management Act and for breaching Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Saharsa’s Simri Bakhtiyarpur town on Saturday.

The incident appeared at Sub-divisional Magistrate office in Simri Bakhtiyarpur where Sahani and his supporters went to file nomination to contest Bihar Assembly election 2020.

According to Area Circle Officer (CO), some of the supporters were not wearing mask when they were inside the government office. Apart from this, they did not followed social distancing norms too.

“Sahani supporters were involved in breaching pandemic norms on two counts. They were not using masks and not maintaining social distancing norms. The entire situation inside the premises of SDM attributes to breach of MCC,” said Krishna Kumar Singh, CO of Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

After the nomination, Sahani along with his supporters went to a marriage hall located at Hatiagachi area for a public rally. Since, Sahani has not taken necessary permission to organise a public event, it was also a violation of MCC.

“We are committed to implement MCC in the area. A case (No-350/20) has been registered against the candidate under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act, violation of section 144 and Covid 19 act. Further investigation is on,” Singh said.

Mukesh Sahani came in lime light on October 3 after he walked out from the stage of Mahagathbandhan, leaving RJD, Congress leaders stunned. Sahani later claimed that Tejashwi Yadav agreed on 25 seats and Deputy CM post to him but he did not announced officially in front of media persons on that day.

Two days later, his party became an alliance partner of NDA following his meeting with Amit Shah. After that meeting, BJP allocated 11 seats to VIP from its own quota.

