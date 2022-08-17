VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 17th August 2022 5:38 pm IST
Gautam Adani
Photo: Gautam Adani/AFP

New Delhi: Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a “payment basis” and is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

Also Read
UP: 3 children die after mother gives them tea laced with poison

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies, they said.

MS Education Academy

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a ‘Z+’ category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button