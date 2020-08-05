VIP’S arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya

Before taking briefing from officials on the minutest details about the preparations, the Chief Minister went straight for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Posted By News Desk Published: 5th August 2020 11:08 am IST
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ShriRamTeerth ON TUESDAY, AUG. 4, 2020** New Delhi: Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-08-2020_000103B)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP national vice president Uma Bharti have arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya on the occasion of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the Ram temple.


On August 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ scheduled to take place today.


Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony.

In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi’s first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Saryu Ghat has also been decorated.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

Source: ANI
