Vipul Shah shares his airport ordeal

Mumbai, Nov 23 : Filmmaker Vipul Shah has slammed an airline for ill-treating an 80-year-old woman, saying the incident was shocking and unacceptable.

“We were on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai, which starts at 8.45 pm and lands in Mumbai at 10.10 pm. We had booked a wheelchair for an 80-year-old lady as she had met with an accident and was injured. All this was communicated to the Indigo staff and a wheelchair was booked. When we landed at Mumbai airport, their answer was that Indigo doesn’t have enough wheelchairs. This was quite shocking and totally unacceptable. If I had not booked a wheelchair and asked for it last minute, then I would understand. I had made the reservation and they had confirmed it,” Shah said.

“They were not ready to put an 80-year-old injured patient on priority. They kept lying that the wheelchair would be there in two minutes and then when I started to lose patience, they started making calls in front of me. They were not concerned and remained unapologetic about it. They need to be pulled up and this news must reach the Indigo management and DGCI, so that there is some action,” he added.

The director continued: “They made us sit in the flight for almost 40 minutes and after I literally screamed and shouted, they got into action and arranged for a wheelchair. If the right noise is created at least they will be pulled up and not do this with anybody else in future.”

He also made a video of his ordeal, which was posted on Twitter by his wife, actress Shefali Shah.

As soon as the video went on social media, the official Twitter handle of the airline responded to Shefali’s post, saying: “Ms. Shah, we expect wheelchair assistance to be prompt, and we apologise for the long wait to get the assistance. Let us quickly get this checked and highlight to the concerned airport team for necessary action.”

