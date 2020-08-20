Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 5:29 am IST
Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change

Mumbai, Aug 20 : Actor-comedian Vir Das feels comedy can be utilised to usher positive change, and is set to support charity for Covid frontline workers.

“Comedians, artistes or even art for that matter has the larger responsibility of stretching beyond the set role of entertaining people,” said Vir Das.

His comedy special “Inside Out” will premiere on his website on August 21, and the comic artiste has zeroed in on NGOs through which he will contribute proceeds from the gig.

READ:  4G mobile internet service restored in J&K's Udhampur, Ganderbal

“I strongly feel and know comedy can be utilised for positive change too, and that’s what we intend to do with ‘Inside Out’,” he pointed out.

“In a somewhat unkind world, where we have seen so many people getting displaced it is upon us, the privileged lot, to support those who are struggling to make ends meet. So while I do want to make people laugh primarily, I wish that the proceeds of this special go to people who are working on the frontline so we can take an hour out of our lives and laugh,” he said.

READ:  Aus state's Covid-19 outbreak stemmed from failed hotel quarantine scheme

“Inside Out” has been created from his 30 virtual shows between March and June this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close