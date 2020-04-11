Vir Das reveals how ‘Hasmukh’ came to life

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das has shared how his character in the upcoming web series, “Hasmukh” came to life on screen.

“‘Hasmukh’ is a purely fictional tale. But every fictional story is founded in some wild imagination. As the writer, that’s what I have applied here. One can never imagine looking at Amol Palekar on screen and say that he can have a dark side. His on-screen characters are so affable and endearing. Hasmukh is similar,” Vir said.

“I have tried to tap into the innocence of these legendary actors. Another inspiration for me was Peter Sellers whose comic timing I am big fan of,” he added.

The series follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, he lacks comic timing. It is a story of untamed ambition.

“The actor had the ability to switch effortlessly and that’s what happens to Hasmukh. It’s like he is two different people in the same body. But at the end of the day, there’s only that much referencing you can do. The rest is all up to the imagination of the writer and director and that’s how Hasmukh came to life.”

Also featuring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad, “Hasmukh” is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and will release on April 17.

The Netflix show is produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.