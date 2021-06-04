Viral: After Chetak, MS Dhoni adds another white pony to his farmhouse

Mumbai: The temporary suspension of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021 gave cricketer MS Dhoni an opportunity to spend more time with his family. The cricketer along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni is currently staying at the seven-acre farmhouse situated at the outskirts of Ranchi.

It isn’t a hidden fact that MS Dhoni is extremely fond of animals. The former India skipper has a number of dogs at his farmhouse and videos of him and his daughter Ziva playing with them often surface. Recently, he even added horse to their family and named it as ‘Chetak’.

Now, the cricketer has welcomed another pet as he gifted a pony to his daughter Ziva. The photo was shared on Ziva’s Instagram account, which is handled by her parents Dhoni and Sakshi.

Fans reacted to Ziva’s post with comments with one of them suggesting a caption for the pic: “A new love story”. Another commented: “Adorable Zizi and Rosie”.

Last week, Sakshi shared a video when they bought Chetak. She has shared a video of Dhoni pampering the horse by giving him a massage.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won five out of the seven games they had played before the IPL season was suspended and postponed to September. It will now be played in the UAE.