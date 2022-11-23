Viral: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s comment on Aamir’s daughter Ira

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. It was a very intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Among all, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s special appearance at the bash was something that caught many eyeballs sparking speculations about her alleged relationship with Aamir.

Ira took to her Instagram and posted a video of them exchanging rings at their engagement. She wrote, “The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all.”

Fatima reshared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Ayeeee cuties… Kya awkward log ho @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.” Replying to that Aamir’s daughter wrote, “It’s true but we’re cute in our awkwardness”. Her beau Nupur said “Haan Woh toh hai. Par kya Mazza aaya.”

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is working on her upcoming movie Dhak Dhak which is set to release in 2023. She got a lot of love from her fans for her role in the movie Thar which was released on popular streaming platform Netflix.