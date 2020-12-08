Viral: Flashback pic of Shah Rukh Khan with sister Lal Rukh Khan is ‘gem’

Mumbai: We come across innumerable old and unseen pictures of our favourite celebrities every day on social media. While some are from either their childhood or college days, there are others that are from the early shooting times. Likewise, we got our hands on an old picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan which he can be seen not only with his wife Gauri Khan but also his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan.

The flashback picture which going viral on social media was earlier shared by actor-producer Viveck Vaswani on Twitter.

Sharing the picture on his unverified Twitter profile, Viveck Vaswani wrote: “Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is mom with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom.”

Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was DalamalPark and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom pic.twitter.com/qQqyNrT71X — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) December 6, 2020

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a blazer and a shirt, while Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a black shirt, high-waist blue denims and can also be seen wearing bridal bangles. The picture is going insanely viral on social media.

For the unversed, during his initial days as an actor in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan had no place to stay in the city so he lived with Viveck Vaswani, who later appeared in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Josh (both starring SRK).

In an interview with Times Of India, Viveck opened up about staying in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and said, “We chat on the phone at 2 am. That’s the time when we’re both wide awake. He jokes and says, ‘Give me your Sindhi acumen’. He has several responsibilities- his acting, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, his VFX work, his KKR team, and his charity.”

“He’s so busy, every single day. Plus life has changed a lot, these days. Like for one, I am also running up and down so much with regards to my work at the school of media where I am the dean,” Viveck added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan.’ Apart from that, he will be making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra.’