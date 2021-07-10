Viral video: Harleen Deol’s stunner is being called ‘catch of the century’

Northampton: Even as Natalie Sciver struck the fastest T20I fifty (off 24 balls) setting up England’s 18-run victory (DRS method) in the opening T20 in the three-match series, it was India’s Harleen Kaur Deol’s acrobatic stunt to dismiss Amy Jones that became the match-moment.

Jones was batting on 43 when in the 19th over, off Shikha Pandey, when she chipped down the pitch hoping to clear the in-field. The ball was sure-shot to go over the ropes for a maximum.

But, then came India’s all-rounder Deol to throw water on Jones’ plans. Positioned at the long-off, Deol timed her jump perfectly and caught the ball safely. However, when momentum took her over the ropes, she smartly threw it in the air, and then jump back into the field of play to complete the catch.

The on-air commentators were spellbound and couldn’t help but marvel at what had just transpired. Needless to say, the players on the field from both teams were impressed.

Watch the video here:

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏



We finish our innings on 177/7



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

Deol’s catch is being termed ‘legendary’ and ‘catch of the century.’

WOW Harleen Deol WOW !!



Catch of the century !! pic.twitter.com/zE4XBGvvgS — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 10, 2021

A Catch for the ages, Harleen Deol. pic.twitter.com/KdfEc1yOQ9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2021

This is the best thing on the internet today. Harleen Deol: WOW! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qdo5ZTtgOq — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 10, 2021

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

This is easily one of the best fielding moments ever! Truly incredible #HarleenDeol !! @BCCIWomen https://t.co/r0fshUxGLr — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 10, 2021

This, by India’s Harleen Deol, will rank among the best boundary catches you’ve seen anywhere in cricket. Men’s or women’s, doesn’t matter. https://t.co/AGP7GCdpOD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 9, 2021

Bet you're going to spend your afternoon watching this on loop 👀#HarleenDeol #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/zKvUBpkPEs — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 10, 2021

Genuinely one of the greatest fielding moments I've ever seen. This proves that Women's #Cricket is ameliorating and no longer behind Men's Cricket. Absolutely magical. Take a bow Harleen Deol. #HarleenDeol pic.twitter.com/iuzAEaSoRR — Rikant Pitti (@rikantpitti) July 10, 2021

The result, however, was not in India’s favour. In reply to England’s 177, India lost Shafali Verma second ball for a duck, but Smriti Mandhana and Deol batted to take the score to 44 before the opening batter was out having hit six fours. Deol was not out on 17 and India had moved to 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain interfered and the match could never resume.