VIRAL: Injured deer goes to hospital, takes escalator ride

The footage of a wounded deer strolling into a hospital in the United States and riding the escalator has gone viral on social media.

The surveillance video footage shows the deer running into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Louisiana before boarding an escalator.

According to a foreign news agency, onlookers caught the injured animal on the second level of the medical centre and held it down. It was brought into the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department’s vehicle on a hospital bed.

Due to the severity of its injuries, the deer was killed after being injured in a suspected car collision.