Viral photo: Constable’s car stuck inside caved road in Delhi

Delhi: Only a month after a car sunk in as a portion of a parking space caved in, another similar incident was reported in the country’s capital on Monday.

As the rain continues to lash New Delhi, a police constable’s car got stuck inside a sinkhole while driving as the road caved in because of the rainfall. A picture of the car with its first-half inside the sinkhole is making the rounds on the internet.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 18. The car was later pulled out with the help of a crane. Constable Ashwani who was in the car at the time of the accident managed to escape without any injury.

As seen in the videos on social media, the car seems to be a Hyundai i-10 which fell in the sinkhole, bonnet first. The area around the sinkhole was circled off with stones, so nobody goes near and gets hurt.

A car got stuck after a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to incessant rain in the National Capital. It was later pulled out with the help of a crane. No injuries reported: Delhi Police#Delhi pic.twitter.com/GRjBfZLEXy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Several incidents of flood and traffic issues were reported from the national capital as the rain continues in Delhi for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Three people also died in such weather-related incidents yesterday.

And people online are having too much fun with hilarious memes and blaming the government. Here are top reactions:

Brilliant engineering solution by raghav_chadha to solve Parking space issue in Delhi. 😂🙏🏻



pic.twitter.com/PDYXjL9hMa — 🐍Vishal Joshi🐍 (@VishalJ79294150) July 19, 2021