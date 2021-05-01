Viral photo: Doctor shows how it’s like wearing PPE kit for entire day

Ahmedabad: Amid the huge number of COVID-19 cases yet again burdening the hospitals, with doctors working over-times and longer hours in wards wearing the personal protection (PPE) kits.

A photo that is now viral on the internet shows a doctor entirely drenched in sweat from tip to toe, as a result of working long hours in the PPE kit.

The picture, shared by an Ahmedabad doctor named Dr Sohil Makwana, has several thousand likes and retweets already. “Proud to serve the nation,” he captioned the photo.

Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

Dr Makwana works at GMERS Medical College at Dharpur area of the city. He has been constantly sharing his COVID experience on Twitter, urging everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated and not lose hope.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from a positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies… I request please go for vaccination.. it’s the only solution! Stay safe.”

Just inoculated my parents with second dose.. I've protected my parents.. Did u?



Go.. Grab a shot for yourself, for your family, and for all of us…!!

Together we can do.. pic.twitter.com/nhfVNarerh — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 30, 2021

Bina review salman ki films dekhne vale mere youngster friends, don't ask me the review of vaccine. Go, register yourselves, and get a shot! It's safe! — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 24, 2021

The replies to the viral photograph are filled with gratitude and appreciating the hard work of every healthcare professional who is working day and night for the people.

Thank you Dr Sohil ❤️



Our doctors, healthcare workers and other Covid warriors are fighting to save us in this pandemic situation.



Let’s all maintain Covid-appropriate behavior, wear masks, use hand-rubs, maintain physical distancing, and save our lives.#BengalFightsCorona https://t.co/wTxCKT2PC9 — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDas_) May 1, 2021

Tribute to all the medical staff who are trying their best to make it easy living for everyone they are working hard fighting day & night just to keep everyone safe & healthy from #coronavirus & all other diseases.#TogetherWeCan https://t.co/AC44NschqY — Samad Banglani (@Sam_banglani) April 30, 2021

The Great Army Who Put Their Life On The Line To Save The Humanity#Doctor#thankyou

May Allah Blesss You ❤🙏🏻 https://t.co/P7pZYZcF2B — Abu Sufiyan Junaidi (@AbuSufiyanJuna2) April 30, 2021

I want to become a doctor in future when I see you my motivation is increase . I also want to serve the nation and feel proud on own thank you sir for giving motivation and I saluted to you and your work. https://t.co/Jsb5PgZ3om — Royaldkstar (@royaldkstar) April 30, 2021