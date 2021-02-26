Viral pics: Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Dargah with mom Amrita Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah along with her mother Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo were seen donning matching green salwar-kameez for their dargah visit in Rajasthan.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a set of pictures from their visit to holy shrine where the two made sure their masks in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. Alongside the pictures, Sara sent out Jumma wishes to her fans and wrote, “Jumma Mubarak”.

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif

However, this is not for the first time that Sara has visited the Sufi shrine. She had earlier gone there with Amrita Singh to seek the blessings of the almighty before the release of her debut film Kedarnath. The ‘Simmba’ actress often keeps travelling with her family.

Recently, Sara, along with mommy Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan had a trip to Maldives. She shared many pictures on social media from their vacation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan which was directed by David Dhawan. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on August 6, 2021.