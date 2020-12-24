Viral rumours spark dramatic scenes between political rivals in Andhra

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 24 : Reminiscent of a Tollywood movie, dramatic scenes unfolded in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday when a ruling party MLA went to an opposition leader’s home to clarify some rumours going viral on the social media.

Kethireddy Peddareddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Tadipatri, went to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy’s home in true cinematic style.

He swooped on Reddy’s home in two vehicles and sat there for a little while sparks flew, considering that they are known rivals.

A viral audio clip accusing Peddareddy’s wife of extorting Rs 10,000 for a cartload of sand prompted him to visit Reddy’s home and check why such news was being propagated against him.

As Reddy was not present at home, Peddareddy sat in the waiting area for a short while and left.

“I went to his (Reddy’s) home to tell him not to provoke people. That’s why I went to his home,” said Peddareddy.

However, he said his intention was not to attack or anything like that but only to clarify.

Meanwhile, on being informed, Reddy returned to his home and said that Peddareddy should summon the people who figured in the viral conversation rather than approaching him.

“When those two people were talking, talk to those two people,” suggested Reddy.

The whole episode led to some tense moments for the police as there was stone pelting, pushing and shoving.

The police struggled to bring the situation under control which eventually did not lead to any untoward incident.

Enraged by Peddareddy arriving and sitting at Reddy’s home, the latter’s supporters burnt the chair in which the former sat.

