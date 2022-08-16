Viral Tweet: Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss 16

The speculated list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants include Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Farmani Naaz, among others

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 16th August 2022 1:27 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: The makers of India‘s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss are gearing up for the 16th season. Bigg Boss 16 is expected to arrive on television in October first week. Like every year, fans are expecting that the next season too will be a big hit. Thanks to the speculated list of contestants that include some really interesting names from the entertainment industry.

Did Salman Khan announce the new season?

Amid this, a viral tweet of host Salman Khan announcing BB’s new season is surfacing online. However, the tweet that has left fans excited, is a fake one. “Hello, BIGG BOSS 16 promo shoot done. It’s coming tomorrow 1.30pm (Are you excited for Bigg Boss 16?),” the tweet read. Check it out below.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Meanwhile, as per our exclusive sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh and Kanika Manna are confirmed to take part the show. However, an official announcement from the makers and the actors is still awaited.

Other names are popping up on internet are — Shivin Narang, Twinkle Kapoor, Vivian Dsena and Farmani Naaz.

Which celebrity from the television industry should take part in BB 16? Comment your thoughts below.

