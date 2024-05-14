Viral tweets: All is not well between Allu Arjun and Mega family?

Hyderabad: The recent elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not only been a test of political strength but also a revelation of personal alliances within Mega Family, their actions during this election season have captured the attention of both the public and the media, highlighting the complex interplay of family loyalty and political affiliation.

Allu Arjun’s Political Stand

Amidst the electoral chaos, Allu Arjun made headlines for his political choices. Instead of supporting his uncle Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun endorsed Shilpa Ravichandra Reddy of the YSR Congress Party in Nandyal. This decision was particularly striking because Allu Arjun limited his political involvement to a simple tweet, avoiding the campaign trail that many expected him to join.

Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support pic.twitter.com/n34ra9qpMO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 11, 2024

Mega Family Divisions Deepen

The dividing in political support within the Mega Family was further emphasized when Ram Charan, along with his mother Surekha, actively campaigned in Pithapuram for Pawan Kalyan. This act highlighted the split within the family, as different members chose to publicly support different candidates, showcasing the personal and political divides that can emerge even within close-knit families.

It appears that #AlluArjun's personal visit to YCP MLA's house and supporting him have hurted the Mega family. — Actual India (@ActualIndia) May 14, 2024

Nagababu’s Cryptic Criticism

Adding to the internal family drama, Nagababu, another prominent member of the Mega Family and a leader in Janasena, tweeted a cryptic message about loyalty and betrayal. Though he did not mention Allu Arjun directly, the timing and content of the tweet were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to him. This has only added fuel to the fire, intensifying the speculated rifts within the family.

మాతో ఉంటూ ప్రత్యర్థులకి పని చేసేవాడు మావాడైన పరాయివాడే,

మాతో నిలబడేవాడు పరాయివాడైన మావాడే…! — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) May 13, 2024

The fallout from these political choices has led to a widened gap between Allu Arjun and Mega Family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil.