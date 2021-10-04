Viral video: Air India plane gets stuck under foot bridge

New Delhi: A video of an Air India plane stuck beneath a footbridge in New Delhi has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway near the Indian capital’s IGI airport.

The video shows the scrapped Air India plane stuck in the middle, with half of its body crossing beneath the foot overbridge while the other half got stuck.

#WATCH An @airindiain plane ✈️ (not in service) got stuck under foot over bridge. Can anyone confirm the date and location?

The competition starts now👇 pic.twitter.com/pukB0VmsW3 — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 3, 2021

Shortly after the video went viral, the airline stated that there had been no reports of any mishaps and that the plane had been scrapped.

The plane was being flown by its new owner, who had purchased it from the airline.

“This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off,” The Times of India quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

The official further said, “The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet… it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it.”