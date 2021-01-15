Viral Video: Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan claims she is a qualified Physiotherapist

Mumbai: Actress-model Arshi Khan who rose fame after her Bigg Boss stint, is currently entertaining the audience and viewers as a challenger in the ongoing season of the show. She manages to entertain her fans and viewers with her antics on the show.

A video clip from the show, where Arshi Khan can be seen saying she holds Physiotherapy degree. During a conversation with Eijaz Khan, Arshi can was seen talking about the temporal lobe and occipital lobe in the human brain.

Eijaz Khan was surprised to know of Arshi’s knowledge about the human brain and its functioning. Moving on, she also mentioned to Eijaz that she has a diploma in physiotherapy. The actress further added that she had now quit that profession.

#EijazKhan k tarah aap sab bhi boht hairan honge but ye sab sach he. #ArshiKhan physiotherapist thi aur uski centers bhi the but she always wanted to be in entertainment 🙂 A very intelligent girl this one. #BB14 #SurprisingFacts #BiggBoss14 #Arshi #BiggBoss2020 @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/01TWUP3wvH — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 8, 2021

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, Arshi’s friend and publicist also confirmed the same and said the actress worked as a physio in one hospital in Bhopal before she decided to pursue showbiz. Reportedly, she hails from Hoshangabad in Bhopal.

Speaking about the current season of Bigg Boss, Eversince the controversial queens Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan entered the house as challengers, the entertainment quotient of the reality show has seen an all-time high. They keep grabbing viewers’ attention with their hilarious antics.

Meanwhile, after Jasmin’s eviction last week, nine contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Eijaz Khan.